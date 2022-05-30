Saudi FM And Blinken Discuss Strategic Relations Between Kingdom And US
By Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister discussed the strategic relations between the Kingdom and the US with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.
During a phone call, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Blinken discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in order to achieve more stability and prosperity for the two countries.
They also discussed the most prominent regional and international issues and efforts made with regards to them.