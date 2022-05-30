ISSN 2330-717X
Flags of Saudi Arabia and United States.
Saudi FM And Blinken Discuss Strategic Relations Between Kingdom And US

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister discussed the strategic relations between the Kingdom and the US with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

During a phone call, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Blinken discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in order to achieve more stability and prosperity for the two countries.

They also discussed the most prominent regional and international issues and efforts made with regards to them.

