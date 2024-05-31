A Road Trip From Ankara To Berlin: A Challenging And Educational Rally – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

The journey from Ankara to Berlin, spanning 2641 km, resembles a four-day rally. This route, which traverses multiple countries, presents drivers with both physical and mental challenges. Although the total driving time is approximately 25 hours, the journey offers a plethora of diverse experiences and learning opportunities.

Challenges Along the Way

Bulgaria: Rough Roads and Accommodation Issues

The first challenging leg of the rally is Bulgaria. The roads in this country are significantly rougher compared to other European countries, posing a risk for both drivers and their vehicles. Additionally, finding decent accommodation can be difficult, making a comfortable night’s rest an extra challenge for travelers.

Serbia: The Non-EU Country

Serbia is the only non-EU country on this journey, making it a notable stop. The border control and customs procedures here can be time-consuming. However, staying overnight in Belgrade is relatively convenient for drivers, offering better accommodation and rest options compared to previous stops.

Traveling Within Europe

Hungary: The Beauty of Budapest

After Serbia, the journey continues into Hungary. Budapest is not just a pit stop but a vibrant city with rich historical and cultural significance. A short tour of the city can help drivers unwind and recharge.

Slovakia and Czechia: Bratislava and Prague

Following Hungary, drivers will pass through Slovakia’s capital, Bratislava, and then onto Prague, the capital of Czechia. Both cities are renowned for their historical sites and cultural heritage. Prague, in particular, with its stunning architecture and historical landmarks, is bound to captivate drivers.

Germany: From Dresden to Berlin

The final leg of the journey is in Germany. Traveling from Dresden to Berlin can be the most enjoyable part of the trip. Germany’s autobahns are known for their high-speed limits and smooth roads, making the last stretch of the drive more comfortable and faster.

A Learning Experience

Completing this route is a significant learning experience for drivers. Observing the roads, cultures, and lifestyles of different countries provides valuable insights. The challenges and solutions encountered along the way enhance drivers’ problem-solving skills and test their patience.

Alternative Routes

Through Romania

An alternative route might be to pass through Romania instead of Serbia. However, the roads on this route are also of lower standards and may present similar difficulties.

Through Greece and Italy

Another option is to enter Greece via the Ipsala border gate and then take a ferry from the western coast’s Igoumenitsa port. Spending the night on the ferry, you would arrive at Italy’s Ancona port. This route includes only EU countries, eliminating customs and border checks. From Italy, it is possible to reach Berlin via Switzerland, with all roads being highways, making the drive easier and more enjoyable.

Fuel and Maintenance Costs

Driving at an average speed of 100 km/h on the highway, you would consume 6-7 liters of petrol per 100 km. For 2641 km, this equates to approximately 150 liters of petrol. With petrol prices in Europe averaging 2€ per liter, the fuel cost would be around 300€. However, before embarking on this journey, it is essential to perform vehicle maintenance. This includes checking and possibly replacing tires, adjusting wheel alignment, headlights, engine oil, filters, and air conditioning gas.

Conclusion

The 2641 km journey from Ankara to Berlin, despite its challenges, offers unforgettable experiences and valuable lessons. From rough roads to smooth highways, from border controls to the beauty of historic cities, this route encompasses a wide range of experiences. Completing this journey is not only a significant achievement for drivers but also a treasured life experience.