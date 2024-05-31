India Elections: So, Did ‘Democracy Die In Darkness?’ (Part VIII) – OpEd

By Manoranjana Gupta

The recent incident of one of the leading American newspapers admitting to “sitting” on a major news story for more than three years is a stark revelation of the much-acclaimed “ethics” of the Western media, which has made it their business to sermonize to the rest of the world on how to “uphold morality and the freedom of the Press”.

The scandal that has shaken the US Press and is being reported worldwide pertains to US Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito’s ‘upside-down flag interview’ not published by WaPo for three years, which is a blemish to say the least on Press ethics, that too when the serious lapse pertains to a leading news daily whose motto is “Democracy Dies in Darkness”.

The Washington Post bombshell reveals a lot about the US media and its ethics. The Post buried Justice Alito’s ‘upside-down flag interview’ story for three years. Its own admission that it did so raises many questions, several relating to the fact that the Post made the decision not to reveal this news many times since 2021.

The Post admission that it had the complete story in the form of an interview from their staffer correspondent, but had been withholding the same, came after The New York Times revealed that two political flags were flown at Justice Samuel Alito’s homes — an upside-down American flag in the days after Jan. 6, 2021, and an “Appeal to Heaven” flag in the summer of 2023.

If this “blasphemy” raises serious questions about Justice Alito’s partisanship and his ethics, it raises equal and more pertinent questions regarding the morality of those who claim to be “Fourth Estate” and yet sat over an important development for over three years. All the explanations given by the Post for failing to report the story in 2021 are vague and inadequate.

In the last one week, leading US dailies are reporting that there is absolutely no excuse for a Supreme Court justice to allow such a partisan symbol to fly outside of his home, especially one whose message overlaps with a pending case.

Anybody could ask me as to how it’s my business to lament on the “ethics of the western press”. Much in the same way as Indian media as well as the Indian government have been asking the US government and US media to stop interfering in the internal matters of the country as also to stop preaching on moral values and ethics.

The Washington Post has been trying to create a false narrative about how “democracy is dying a slow death under Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and how a section of the media in India has failed to report key lapses in the Modi administration. So much has been the interference of the western press in India that India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar had to take up the issue several times in the last few months. A month ago, driven by the venom that western press had been spitting against Modi and his government, Jaishankar accused foreign media of considering themselves as “political players” in the Indian general elections.

In fact, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the editorial policy of the Washington Post, calling it “biased and agenda-driven”. Vijay Chauthaiwale, chief of the BJP’s foreign affairs department, said that US media coverage of the elections was slanted and part of a larger conspiracy against the BJP government.

Exactly a year ago, in June 2023, just before PM Modi embarked on his visit to the US, The Washington Post had urged US President Joe Biden to speak about “communal hate”.

An opinion piece by The Washington Post had said that President Biden must make an open statement about the Modi government’s “retreat from democracy” and that the “US must strive to strengthen ties with India during this visit, but it cannot remain silent about “Modi’s worrisome democratic backsliding.”

Those who have been sermonizing to others must actually pay greater attention to what is happening back home in their own country and their own institution before venturing to meddle in global affairs of which they may be having only one-sided or inadequate facts.

In another Opinion piece by the Editorial Board of The Post dated October 2023, screaming headlines read – “A toxic mix of tech and hate threatens India’s democracy”.

The opinion piece talks about a Facebook team having uncovered a social media influence operation allegedly using fake accounts to praise the Indian army’s crackdown in Kashmir. The article said that the FB team identified the source but their own executives in New Delhi pushed back, saying they didn’t want to antagonize the government of a sovereign nation over actions in territory it controls, and that they feared retribution.

WaPo’s news report was ranged against FB officials for having “staved off action for a full year,” and not deleting those accounts. The Post went on to argue that the Indian army unit which was leading this effort “continued to spread disinformation that put Kashmiri journalists in danger.”

There is none who will refute that a sovereign country can and would do anything to prevent poaching on its territory by enemy nations and that it is very much the business of the Indian intelligence agencies to lead operations and control Jihadi elements. Official sources said that the “Kashmiri journalists” that the article touts are a set of anti-national elements who have been personally involved in many covert operations against the state and advocating for a “free Kashmir”.

While WaPo has been worried about Facebook staving off action for a year (referring to the delay in deletion of accounts allegedly made under operations led by the Army to prevent poaching of Indian territory), it is yet to explain why an incident of prime importance reported by their own senior staff was buried for a good three years and more.

What were the political or business compulsions that made WaPo cover up such a scandalous incident which could have impacted politics of the White House. Any answers?