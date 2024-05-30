Iran: Probe Finds No Evidence Of Sabotage In Fatal Crash Of President’s Helicopter

By Tasnim News Agency

An ongoing investigation into the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and several others has ruled out sabotage as the cause of the accident, according to a second report by Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces, which is leading the investigation, stated in the second report that there is no evidence indicating the helicopter was sabotaged during the flight.

“Considering the sampling and tests conducted on the remains and parts of the helicopter and the pattern of their dispersion and the distance of the parts separated from the main body, the occurrence of an explosion due to sabotage during the flight and moments before the impact on the mountain slopes is ruled out,” the report said.

Additionally, the report confirmed, “no traces of electronic warfare were observed on the crashed helicopter.”

The examination of maintenance and repair documents revealed no issues that could have contributed to the accident, and there were no signs of communication system malfunctions or frequency interference preventing the presidential helicopter from contacting the flight group.

The General Staff emphasized that tests and data analysis will continue until the main cause of the incident is identified.

The preliminary report by the General Staff of Armed Forces, issued on May 24, noted that the wreckage did not show any bullet holes or similar impact signs.

President Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six others, were martyred when their helicopter crashed into the mountains and caught fire on May 19.

The crash site was located by Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles at 5:00 a.m. local time on May 20, and search teams reached the site shortly thereafter.

President Raisi was laid to rest at the Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in the northeastern city of Mashhad.