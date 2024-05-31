Is Truth Universal, Unchanging, Relative Or Pluralistic? – OpEd

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

I myself do not believe that anything, even the universe, is eternal. Nothing lasts forever. Scientists say when our sun becomes a red giant—in an estimated 7.6 billion years—it will greatly expand, swallowing Planet Earth. I doubt if any humans will know about it.

But I do believe some things are timeless. I do not believe that anyone, including God, is perfect but I do believe that imperfection is always improvable and God is the most improved one of all life. I do not believe that truth is the highest human value because unlike love and kindness, which are unlimited, truth easily becomes narrow and self-serving.

In Jewish thinking truth almost always refers to honesty rather than ideological belief. Faith almost always refers to faithfulness and trust rather than ideal convictions and dogmas. Judaism is based on honest and faithful relationships with God and community rather than true spiritual insights or ideas.

This is why our sages taught that good loving people of every religion, even idol worshipers, will merit a heavenly reward. There is no universal unchanging religious truth, just as there is no universal unchanging marital relationship. There are many different unique loving marital relationships. that change over time and circumstance. that work for different couples and lead to heavenly bliss. These are the insights of others about their truth that I do believe.

Peace is more important than truth. –Rabbi Jacob Joseph HaCohen (Hassidic)

You can modify a statement to be in the interest of domestic peace. Talmud: Yebamot 65b

Those who worship other gods with faith and devotion also worship Me, even if they do not observe the usual forms. I (Krishna) am the object of all worship, its enjoyer and Lord. Bhagavad Gita 9:23-4

Truth has many aspects. Infinite truth has infinite expressions. Though the sages speak in diverse ways, they express one and the same thing. Srimad Bhagavatam 11:15

It is always proper to speak the truth. Even better than speaking the truth is to speak what is beneficial (helpful). Mahabharata 329.13

Those who praise their own doctrines and disparage the doctrines of others do not solve any problem. Jain Sutrakritanga 1.1.50

The Buddha said, “To be attached to a certain view and to look down upon other views as inferior is called by wise men-a fetter. Sutta Nipata 798

Peter said, “Truly I perceive that God shows no partiality, but in every nation any one who fears God and does what is right is acceptable to him.” Acts 10:34-5

Had God willed He could have made you one community. But He made you as you are in order to test you according to what He has given you. So vie with one another in good deeds. You will all return to God and He will then inform you about what you differ. Qur’an 5:48

Every People (nation) will walk, each in the name of its God, and we will walk in the name of Adonai our God forever. Micah 4:5

The opposite of a correct statement is a false statement. But the opposite of a profound truth may well be another profound truth. — Niels Bohr

What is the meaning of human life, or of organic life altogether? To answer this question at all implies a religion. Is there any sense then, you ask, in asking it? I answer, people who regard their own life and that of their fellow creatures as meaningless are not merely unfortunate but almost disqualified for life. Albert Einstein

These are the insights of others about their truth that I do not believe.

Truth is victorious, untruth never is. Truth is the way. Truth is the goal of life. Reached by sages who are free from self-will. Mundaka Upanishad

There is just one truth, which is Nirvana-it has nothing to do with ideology. Lankavatara Sutra 63

The best of truths are the Four Noble Truths. The best of all mental states is non-attachment. This is the only Way. There is no other that leads to purity of insight. Dhammapada 273-5

Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life, no one comes to the Father but through me.”

John 14:6

Whoever desires a religion other than Islam, it shall not be accepted from him, and in the hereafter he shall be one of the losers. Koran 3:85