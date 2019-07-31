ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of Iran Navy. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

File photo of Iran Navy. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

1 World News 

Iran Insists Its Navy To Hold Joint Drill With Russia In Indian Ocean, Not Persian Gulf

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Iranian Navy dismissed media reports that a joint naval drill of Iran and Russia will take place in the Persian Gulf, stressing that the war game is to be launched in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Navy’s public relations department said a number of local media outlets have misinterpreted what Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has said about the venue of an upcoming joint drill with Russia.

The statement rejected the “false and incorrect” reports that have quoted Admiral Khanzadi as saying on Monday that Iran and Russia are planned to stage the joint naval drill in the Persian Gulf.

Pointing to a recent meeting between the Navy commanders of Iran and Russia, the statement said the two countries are making arrangements for the drill in northern parts of the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

Heading a military delegation, Rear Admiral Khanzadi participated in the Russian Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg, attended by representatives of 20 countries.The Iranian commander also visited a number of Russian destroyers and held talks with their captains.

In a press conference in late April, Rear Admiral Khanzadi unveiled plans for a joint naval drill with Russia in coming months.

Pointing to the negotiations with Russian officials on “technical and operational” cooperation between the naval forces of the two countries, Khanzadi said the Iranian Navy’s fleet in the southern waters is going to stage a joint war game with Russia’s Navy in the current Iranian year, which began on March 21.

Please Donate Today


Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.


Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.