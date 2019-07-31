Kim Kardashian Reportedly Visits White House Again

By PanARMENIAN

Many celebrities have passed through the halls of the White House and some, like Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan, have actually made it to the Oval Office. Lately, reality star Kim Kardashian-West appears to have a standing invitation as she was seen returning again to the White House, this time with her daughter North West and grandmother MJ Campbell in tow, Evening Standard says.

Following her earlier appearances at the White House to discuss prison reform with Trump, Kardashian-West appears to have made an impression on him.

TMZ reported that Kardashian-West, who is believed to be shooting an Oxygen Network documentary about her efforts, is said to have “had another meeting with President Trump on the issue”.

Sources also claimed that she has been in Washington DC over the past couple of days visiting prisons and has been staying at the Four Seasons. The trip was said to be a belated birthday gift for her grandmother MJ Campbell, as she was surprised with “a tour of the White House”.

Kardashian-West certainly, bringing a fashion-forward touch to a tan suit with a golden bodysuit and snakeskin microbag.

Kardashian-West revealed to American Vogue that she was studying for the bar exam in 2022 and is currently doing a four year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco. Despite not having a college degree, it’s legal for Kardashian-West to take the bar exam under California law according to The Guardian.