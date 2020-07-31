South Africa To Ease Restrictions On Leisure Travel

By Eurasia Review

South Africa’s Cabinet has agreed to ease restrictions around leisure travel, paving the way for citizens to travel within their provinces of residence, reports the South African Government News Agency.

Under the new regulations, individuals will be permitted to leave their homes for leisure purposes within the province where they currently live, reported SA News, citing Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane who noted, “It’s only for intra-provincial travel, not inter-provincial. If you’re in Gauteng, you’re allowed to travel within Gauteng. You can’t go to KwaZulu-Natal.”

SA News said that accommodation establishments are now permitted to operate for leisure intra-provincially, however, no more than two people may share a room, except for a nuclear family, parents and their children.

Short-term home rentals or sharing remains closed.

In the same article, it was revealed that diners will now be able to enjoy meals at restaurants until 10pm, but alcohol is still off the menu.