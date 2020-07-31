Sri Lanka Navy Apprehends 15 People Engaged In Illegal Fishing

By Eurasia Review

The Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular operations for the prevention of illegal fishing practices that hurt legitimate commercial fishers as well as marine ecosystem.

During recent search operations conducted in the Trincomalee, Kinniya, Mullaitivu and Nilaveli sea areas on July 25 and 28, 2020, the Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 15 persons engaged in illegal fishing and seized fishing gear belonging to them.

In total, the Sri Lanka Navy confiscated 4 unauthorized fishing nets, 4 dinghies and several fishing gear, as well as the 15 accused people.

The suspects together with seized items were handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries in Mullaitivu, Fisheries Inspector of Kuchchaveli and Assistant Directorate of Fisheries, Trincomalee through Regional Director of Eastern Region-Sri Lanka Coast Guard for onward investigation.