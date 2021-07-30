Iran Receives Second Shipment Of COVID Vaccine From Japan

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran on Friday took delivery of the second consignment of coronavirus vaccine, including more than one million doses, donated by Japan.

The shipment of coronavirus vaccines donated by Japan, containing 1,098,300 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, arrived at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on Friday morning.

It was the second consignment of COVID vaccine that Japan has donated to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Spokesperson for the Food and Drug Administration of Iran, Kianoosh Jahanpoor, had announced earlier that intensive coordination has been made with Japan, considering the start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, to receive the vaccines.

According to the spokesman, the shipments of vaccines imported from abroad could fulfill the country’s needs before the sufficient supply of homegrown vaccines is available.

The Japanese government made an announcement earlier in July about the provision of approximately 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in Japan to several countries through the COVAX facility.

The Japanese officials said 2.9 million doses, the largest number ever, would be delivered to the people of Iran.

This donation comes in light of the friendship between Japan and Iran and based on the current status of COVID-19 in Iran, they said.

In April, Iran received the first batch of AZ COVID-19 vaccines with support of UNICEF procurement channel under the COVAX facility, which was produced by SK-Bio Institute of South Korea, containing 700,800 doses.