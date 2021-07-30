ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, July 31, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Hajar and Kolsum Araszadeh. Photo Credit: Iran News Wire

1 Middle East Social Issues 

Iran: Two Sisters Tortured To Pressure Journalist Brother Abroad

Iran News Wire 0 Comments

By

Two sisters were summoned by Oshnavieh Intelligence in northwestern Iran, where they were interrogated and tortured for eight hours to pressure their brother who is a journalist and activist in Norway.

According to the Hengaw Organization, the two women were identified as Hajar and Kolsum Araszadeh, 41 and 38 years old respectively. An informed source said the Oshnavieh intelligence agents have constantly summoned the two sisters in the past years. The intelligence agents demanded the sisters to ask their journalist brother who resides in Norway to stop his activities.

“The last time the sisters were summoned, they were asked to sign a written document. When they did not, they were harassed and tortured. Hajar’s arms were seriously injured, as you can see in the pictures,” the source told Hengaw.

Their brother, 39-year-old Satar Araszadeh went to Norway in 2011 as a refugee. He is active in the Friheten, Radikal Portal, and Utrop newspapers, writing of events in Kurdistan in Norwegian. He also wrote a book in 2015 and is working on a second one.

The Iranian regime is renowned for its oppressive actions against journalists. According to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) annual report, Iran has been one of the world’s most repressive countries for journalists for the past 40 years.

Iran News Wire

Iran News Wire is home to real news on Iran. We are dedicated to honest and reliable reporting. We aim to be the voice of the Iranian people and their protests for freedom and democracy at a time when the Iranian government wants to silence dissent and suppress their voices for democracy

