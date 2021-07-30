Iran: Two Sisters Tortured To Pressure Journalist Brother Abroad

By Iran News Wire

Two sisters were summoned by Oshnavieh Intelligence in northwestern Iran, where they were interrogated and tortured for eight hours to pressure their brother who is a journalist and activist in Norway.

According to the Hengaw Organization, the two women were identified as Hajar and Kolsum Araszadeh, 41 and 38 years old respectively. An informed source said the Oshnavieh intelligence agents have constantly summoned the two sisters in the past years. The intelligence agents demanded the sisters to ask their journalist brother who resides in Norway to stop his activities.

“The last time the sisters were summoned, they were asked to sign a written document. When they did not, they were harassed and tortured. Hajar’s arms were seriously injured, as you can see in the pictures,” the source told Hengaw.

Their brother, 39-year-old Satar Araszadeh went to Norway in 2011 as a refugee. He is active in the Friheten, Radikal Portal, and Utrop newspapers, writing of events in Kurdistan in Norwegian. He also wrote a book in 2015 and is working on a second one.

The Iranian regime is renowned for its oppressive actions against journalists. According to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) annual report, Iran has been one of the world’s most repressive countries for journalists for the past 40 years.