Iran Hangs 32 People In One Week

By Al Bawaba News

The issue of hanging in Iran is the focus of much media outlets. Hanging is trending on different social media websites because of its ferocity.

Its trending both in Arabic and English with news about the Iranian authorities taking the lives of three women for murdering their husbands.

The tweet says it all, however, the women were hanged in a single day (last Sunday) bringing the total of those that were executed to 32 people in just one week.

News of the executions are going viral being reported as an alarming affair made by the Iranian authorities.

Amnesty International has called the execution ‘horrific‘ stating “The Iranian authorities have embarked on an execution spree, killing at least 251 people between 1 January and 30 June 2022, according to research by the Abdorrahman Boroumand Centre for Human Rights in Iran and Amnesty International.

