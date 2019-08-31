Saudi Arabia: King Salman Issues Royal Decrees

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a number of royal decrees on Friday including the creation of the new Ministry for Industry and Mineral Resources, which will be headed up by Bandar Al-Khorayef.

The decrees also saw the appointment of Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Essa as chief of the Royal Court, Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban as an advisor to the Royal Court, while Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad was appointed head of the Saudi Human Rights Commission.

The king’s decrees named Majid bin Salim Al-Ghanimi as deputy minister of Labor and Social Development.

The Arriyadh Development Authority has been renamed the Royal Commission in Riyadh.

King Salman also ordered the amendment of the name of the General Auditing Bureau to become the General Bureau for Auditing, while also ordering the establishment of a new national center for artificial intelligence and an organisation called the National Data Management Office, which will be linked to the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

