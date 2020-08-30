Destroyed Houthi Drone Launched Toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport

By Arab News

An armed drone launched by the Houthis toward Abha airport was intercepted and destroyed, the Arab coalition said on Sunday.

Although some shrapnel fell on the airport as the drone was destroyed, no injuries were reported, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

The coalition will continue to to implement strict measures to deter the Houthis to ensure the protection of civilians, Al-Maliki added.

He also said that the Houthi militias would be held accountable in accordance with international humanitarian law.