Kylie Jenner Holidaying In Paris With Palestinian Model Fai Khadra Despite Travel Restrictions

By Arab News

US beauty mogul and Palestinian multi-hyphenate Fai Khadra are shaping up to be this summer’s hottest travel companions. Shortly after vacationing together at Utah’s luxury desert resort, the Amangiri, the duo were spotted in Paris this week.

Based on the beauty entrepreneur and reality star’s Instagram Stories, it appears that the duo visited the Louvre to see the famous Mona Lisa painting, visited the Hermes store and grabbed a bite to eat at a local restaurant.

The 23-year-old posted a string of pictures from the trip, including an image in which she can be seen cozying up to Khadra on a French roof top.

However, despite sharing the cozy snap, it’s likely that the pair are just friends. According to TMZ, Jenner and Khadra are not dating and “they’re just very good friends and have been part of each other’s small social circle during the pandemic.”

Khadra is also extremely close to Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner.

The pair have been spotted together on more than a few occasions in recent months, causing media outlets and fans alike to suspect they are a couple.

Last year, the model set the rumor mill alight when she attended the wedding of singer Justin Bieber alongside the 28-year-old.

“We don’t date, he’s just my date,” Jenner jokingly posted on Instagram, alongside a mirror selfie with the older brother of DJ twin duo Simi and Haze.

Despite travel restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jenner reportedly touched down in the French capital for a business trip where she met with cosmetics company Coty and CEO Peter Harf. According to a source, the mother of Stormi decided to take friends along to “make a trip out of it,” reported E! News.

However, many fans weren’t impressed by Jenner’s decision to flaunt her Parisian getaway amid a pandemic, with many taking to Twitter to express their frustrations.

“Kylie Jenner going to Paris during Covid while the rest of the world can’t travel or visit family in other countries/states due to border restrictions just doesn’t sit well with me,” wrote one user.

This isn’t the first time the reality star has taken a vacation during the health crisis. Earlier this month, she flew to Turks and Caicos with family and friends to celebrate her birthday.