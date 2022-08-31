Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Of Attack Near Nuclear Plant

By VOA

Russia and Ukraine Wednesday traded accusations of launching fresh strikes near a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine that has drawn international concern about safety amid the conflict.

Advertisement

The allegations from the two sides are the latest in weeks of finger pointing regarding attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and they come as inspectors from the United Nations make their way toward the site to carry out safety and security checks.

The team from the International Atomic Energy Agency departed Kyiv on Wednesday with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi saying his team had received guarantees they will be able to carry out their work.

Gas supply

Russia’s Gazprom halted gas supplies though a key pipeline to Europe on Wednesday in a move it had announced in advance in order to carry out maintenance.

Gazprom said the Nord Stream pipeline would be shut off until Saturday.

The company has carried out similar shutdowns in recent months, with some European governments expressing concern that Russia would use energy supplies as a way to retaliate for European support of Ukraine during the conflict.