Virus Balkanicus – Fascist Chauvinism (XIII): Public Relations Officers Of FEAR – Essay

By Prof. Dr. Sabahudin Hadzialic

What always astonishing me was and it is a double face and hypocrisy of exactly every politician on the political scene on the area of former Socialist Federal Republic Yugoslavia (SFRJ or just ex-Yugoslavia). Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo…, are the places where live people who has politicians who will be a Communists (if needed) due to the wishes of the ones who make them possible to be whatever they are today. And who are those behind the scene?

Advertisement

Does anybody still remember Balkan Slaughter, Slobodan Milošević who was executor (was part of so call free mind and open new streaming politicians who were working in the USA banks in the eighties of the XX century) of the wishes of the system who is focused on totalitarism as you and me are focused on morning coffee and morning shower – nothing more or less?

Like Saddam Hussein from Iraq little bit later, Slobodan Milošević from Serbia was a “good” guy when needed, and then became a bad guy when that time passed. Although, he did exactly what was needed to be done to destroy one of the most successful country from the so call “socialist ideology”, former SFRJ.

For whom they were „good guys“? For the real “master blasters“, humans behind the scene, those people who run the world in a hidden way, although so visible, for those who can see it.

So, please, let me mentioned how it works within the area of Bosnia and Herzegovina, where you have hidden agenda on pedestal of possible:

Since the „liberation“ from communism (although communism did not exist in ex- Yugoslavia, just socialism „with human face“ through self-management, unfortunately not controlled by the freely elected parliament, but through the one-party system), back in 1990, through the so call democracy (for me, it is „demoncracy“) most poisoned, corrupted and using fascist chauvinism elected personal (through parties) have shown the rigid „first accumulation of capital“ establishing feudalistic system on the ruins of socialism. Suddenly, 80 % of atheists (still, naive as I am, think that 20 % of open minded atheists exist in my country, but they are hidden. Through not coming on elections) became theists. Eo ipso, every religion (Islam, Catholicism, Orthodox, Jewish, Hindu, etc…) proclaim that to steal, to cheat, to kill, to rape, to lie…is the sin. But, suddenly, in the religious based country, since 1990, where 97 % people proclaim that they belong to one of the 3 main religions (Islam, Catholicism, Orthodox) and 3 % are the „others“, corruption and everything against the main religions are on the pedestal of success. Never more believers and in the same time never more thieves, killers, rapist, liars… Politicians (regardless if they are Bosniaks, Croats and/or Serbs) in Bosnia and Herzegovina are only „Public relations officers“. Nothing else. Why? Instead of…: …Opening new working places for the new-comers (educated and no-educated youngsters) they are claiming that they will replace those young persons who are heading towards West (Germany, France, Ireland, etc…) with robots and drones (WTF)? ….Making compromise with easy communication everybody with everybody for the benefit of all, they are creating „problem-reaction-solution“issue with fake oral conflict with their opponents (but brothers in crime) from another ethnicity. Just to hide enormous crime behind the scene and making Bosnia and Herzegovina the worse contry to live within for the majority (ot for 10 % of the „chosen“ in crime ones). Just check out online which are the ost corrupted countries in Europe. BiH is, within last 30 years, at the Top 3. Sometimes even Number 1. …Creating real society where my slogan „Rights equal Responsibility; Responsibility equal Empathy and Empathy equal Equality“ (and vice versa) will be realized through good education (media literacy to be involved from the primary school as the subject, because in the country of 2,5 million population you have 2 million who believes in everything what they see, hear and read, with no question asked), strong justice system who will judge „by the book“ and not by the wishes of politicians, what we have now.

Why the subtitle of this essay is “Public relations officers of FEAR“?

Advertisement

The answer is the very simply one and it is within „ten reflections of Sabahudin Hadžialić stand“:

Politicians are here to serve as elected officials and not to create FEAR as a state of being of every citizen. Politicians cannot, on the base of FEAR against other and different (read: Different ethnicity – religion and/or against something that is dead for almost 32 years – so call communism) treat the country as ATM of their own and not all of the citizens. Politicians cannot treat citizens of any of the „abortion-state“ that came out from the dead body of ex-SFRJ (former Yugoslavia) as idiots and sheep for slaughtering via wars. Why? Because, the citizens elected them. Eo ipso, if I elect you, in that case be with me in the tranches of the war and not as: Bosnian Bosniak (Muslim) leader Bakir Izetbegović spent the war 1992-1995 walking between the office of his late father (in the Presidency of BiH) Alija Izetbegović and the Vault of the Central Bank of BiH (300 meters, or so, far away from each other). And waiting for the bag of gold from his mother (just Google „Vreća zlata za mog Bakira“ and on YouTube channel you will find an answer). Bosnian Croat (Catholic) leader Dragan Čović spent the war 1992-1995 within the execution of so call „privatisation“ of the state hold companies (successful ones before he came on power) „hiring“ war prisoners (no payment for work) and killing the economy of his own country. Bosnian Serb (Orthodox) leader Milorad Dodik spent a war 1992-1995 as a cigarette smuggler (got a nickname Mile Ronhill based on a „Ronhill“ type of the cigarettes he smuggled) and so call opposition to the chauvinists on the power on the Serbian side. Today, he is a „Bigger Catholic than a Pope“ showing chauvinism even verbally bigger than those said by the leaders of Serbs during the war. If they want a new war, I would like them to join their people in the war tranches (and their children) and by doing that, they will show devotion to their people. But, they will not do that.

Politicians within the area of ex-SFRJ are not afraid of their own people at all. If people(s) cannot fight against their own fascist chauvinism, the people(s) deserve to disappear and deserve to be demolished. State is not here to serve politicians. The politicians are here to serve to the state. Eo ipso, the state is the people. If we are in democracy, as said, since 1990. Politician rights has to be equal to their responsibility. And vice versa…Responsibility to the empathy and Empathy to the equality…and vice versa. Not in the dreams of one professor but in the reality of one people. It is the lie that Politicians does not want for their countries to join EU, because they are afraid of the judicial system and being prosecuted for their corruption afterwards. No, EU is very well corrupted as well and countries of ex-SFRJ will join EU when politicians (and their good old friends from EU) collect enough money for themselves. When only option of the people is to go and work somewhere else. Check out Bulgaria and Romania, Czech and Slovakia, Poland and Lithuania…after joining EU a millions fled to Ireland, England, USA, Germany and France. Still, people are going abroad from those ex-SFRJ countries and this working power is replaced with workers from Middle East and Asia. Merry go Round. Instead to make peace between each other (we are from one genetic code – Croats, Bosniaks, Montenegrin, Serbs…) and be stronger then ever, they serve to the EU bureaucrats which goal is not to serve to the EU nations, but to serve supra-national state as clearly explained in George Orwell „1984“. For those who are enough media literate to understand an ultimate goal of the New World Order (It is not Conspiracy theory any more – New World Order in in the process, but very few can see it). Why media literacy is not part of the educational process in any of the country in the world since the primary school. I was teaching at the Universities in BiH, Lithuania, Poland, Italy, India spending a certain period of time there and there is no difference. No need for media literacy. No need for critical thinking. No need for critical mass who will ask: Why I am not living better (on the day I am writing this essay, 19.8.2022, in England inflation rate is 10,87 % and a huge strike of traffic drivers and workers is going on) than yesterday? The answer is in media literacy. If people are enough media literate, no need for ideologies, no corruption exists, and responsibilities rises because politicians cannot sell bullshit as the caviar. What is a difference between despotic Putin Russia and Neo-liberalism of the West? No big difference. In despotic Russia you have „one-man band“, open ruling of one party and one man. In Neo-liberalism of the West you have so call democracy where the same people who created 2008 Wall Street crises is getting you out from that crises and where you have within the flower of democracy (USA) 10 % of the population (around 30.000.000 people) is under the poverty line while 10 % of the population (somebody said not more than 5 %) have 90% of the wealth. If that is the outcome of the democracy, in that case thank you…no. The same thing is within the countries that came out as abortion from ex-SFRJ. In percentages. An all around the world where neo-liberal capitalism arrived. So, no difference between corporation and despotism, between democracy and totalitarism. Where is the way out? Answer is in new system, which I call: Realism. Realism is the system where everybody will have equal chances, but without mediators such as: lobbyists, party members, religious leaders, party leaders. Realism where independent commission will do the revision of all privatization processes since the war(s) in ex-SFRJ. Realism where all the suspects for war crimes should be arrested and prosecuted regardless to which religion, nation, rase or gender belongs. Realism where the work of all bodies of the power are transparent (from the municipal up to state level). Realism where all higher educational diplomas (undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate level) achieved since 1990. Realism where three times more inspectors for the control of the economy sector are employed and to stimulate ther work with percentage of the found gray money, hidden money, put away money from the taxation. Realism where we have one army under one command (in BiH) and not as it is now – one army under three ethnic commands. Realism where there is a need (under must) to develop educational and scientific sector with the increase of the salaries for the teachers and professors. Realism where, by using of the force, collect all the taxation debts. Realism where the strategic development of the country is made based on a existing resources and not on the wishful resources. Realism where non-governmental sector is helped to be developed as a part of “critical mind” focused on correction of the work of the government.

If we start now, the chance to live in a democratic developed contry is highly possible within next 30 years. Not before. So, in 2052 ex-SFRJ area will be positive to live within. Although, I was saying this back in 1990. And nothing happened in a positive way. Who knows…