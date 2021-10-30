ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, October 31, 2021

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

King Salman Says Saudi Arabia To Continue Supporting Energy Markets Stability

Arab News 0 Comments

King Salman said on Saturday Saudi Arabia will continue supporting the stability and balance of oil markets, and also backs efforts to supply clean energy to the world.

The king, who was speaking remotely to the G20 summit, said the global economy still suffers from the COVID-19 pandemic and that low-income countries are still struggling to provide vaccines for their populations.

He called for more sustainable and comprehensive solutions to fight climate change.

King Salman said the Kingdom looks forward to increased multilateral cooperation to achieve global prosperity.

The heads of the world’s 20 biggest economies kicked off two days of talks on Saturday where they were set to acknowledge the existential threat of climate change.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi greeted leaders from an array of countries for the first face-to-face G20 summit in two years as the COVID-19 pandemic starts to ebb.

