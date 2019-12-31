ISSN 2330-717X
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Iran’s Zarif Due In China After Russia Visit

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is slated to leave Russia for China on Monday to hold talks with senior officials of the East Asian country, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said.

Zarif and his accompanying delegation will leave Moscow for Beijing later on Monday, Mousavi stated.

In his negotiations with the Chinese officials, the top diplomat will discuss a range of issues, including bilateral ties, the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the latest developments in the region and the world.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Mousavi had said Zarif’s meetings in Moscow would be part of the “constant consultations” between Iran and top Russian officials.

The spokesman further noted that the top Iranian diplomat has also been invited to participate in an extraordinary meeting of the United Nations marking the 75th anniversary of foundation of the international organization.

If granted visa, Zarif will attend the upcoming event in New York, to be held by the UN Security Council for talks on the UN Charter, Mousavi added.

The spokesperson described the UN meeting as a perfect opportunity for debates about the US government’s acts of unilateralism and the need for multilateralism, which has been enshrined in the UN Charter.



