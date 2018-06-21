Eurasia Review Retracts Article, Issues Apology

By Eurasia Review

It has come to our attention that the article “A Tale Of Corruption Without Redemption – OpEd” published by Eurasia Review contained factually incorrect information, and inappropriate comments, or statements. While Eurasia Review was not the author of the content, and has no personal opinions regarding the subject, the article has been removed as it was deemed to have crossed the line regarding unsubstantiated allegations.

We apologize to Eurasia Review readers and any persons who were affected by the article, and will endeavor to ensure that there are no further similar occurrences.