Putin And Erdogan Discuss Syrian National Dialogue Congress In Sochi

By Eurasia Review

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on Wednesday with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to the Kremlin, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the results of the January 30 Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi. They pointed out the importance of implementing the agreements reached to promote political settlement in Syria based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The conversation covered the further coordination of efforts by Russia and Turkey to maintain the stable operation of the de-escalation zones, as well as cooperation in the Astana format, according to the Kremlin.

The two presidents also exchanged opinions on the current aspects of the rapidly developing trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Turkey.