Saudi-Led Arab Coalition Denies Houthis Targeting Riyadh With Ballistic Missile

By Arab News

The spokesman of the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, denied rumors circulated by some media outlets that Houthi militias managed to successfully target Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, Saudi news agency SPA reported.

Al-Malki confirmed that it was rather a failed attempt by the Iran-backed militias to fire a ballistic missile toward an uninhabited desert.

He pointed out that the terrorist Houthi militias have admitted through their media outlets that they deliberately target civilians, in clear violation of international humanitarian law.