Iran To Soon Unveil Advanced Long-Range Radar

By Fars News Agency

Commander of the Iranian Army’s Khatam ol-Anbiya Air Defense Base Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard announced on Friday that the country will unveil a new home-made advanced long-range radar in the near future.

“The Islamic Iran will soon witness that the most advanced long-range radar will be unveiled and put into operation to monitor the enemies’ moves thousands of kilometers beyond the borders, which has been designed and produced by the Iranian scientists and innovative and creative young people,” General Sabahi Fard said, addressing people before the Friday prayers in Tehran.

He added that Iran has gained self-sufficiency in designing and production of different short-range, mid-range and advanced ground-to-air missiles, saying that the country will put into operation its long-range missile defense system by the end of the Iranian year (started on March 21).

General Sabahi Fard, meantime, underlined that Iran is not after warmongering at all, but will give a crushing response to aggressors.

Earlier this month, a new generation of home-made pin-pointing missiles, named ‘Fateh Mobin’ and equipped with an advanced and smart explorer, was unveiled in Iran.

The radar-evading, tactical and pin-pointing missile which was unveiled in a ceremony participated by Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami enjoys high agility and can operate against sea and land-based targets in all types of environment, even in electronic warfare conditions.

The missile is also capable of penetrating anti-missile defense shields.

Elsewhere, Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari also unveiled several achievements developed by the Army Ground Force, including a quadcopter with a range of 100km and flight durability of 4 hours which is capable of carrying a load.

Also, a command-and-control system was unveiled by General Heidari which is capable of transmitting voice, image and data in encoded data.