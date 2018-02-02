Friday, February 2, 2018
US Defense Secretary James N. Mattis greets British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson at the Pentagon, Feb. 1, 2018. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith

Mattis, British Counterpart Discuss Defense, Security Topics

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

US Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson discussed the National Defense Strategy, international security topics and priorities for the upcoming NATO defense ministers conference in Brussels during a meeting at the Pentagon on Thursday.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said the two leaders discussed the effort to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, as well as other topics such including Afghanistan, North Korea and Iran.

Mattis emphasized the value of the U.S.-United Kingdom relationship and reaffirmed the importance of credible defense capabilities, White said. He also welcomed the release of Britain’s forthcoming report of defense program modernization, she added.

The two leaders pledged to continue their dialogue on shared security interests and the bilateral defense agenda, White said.

