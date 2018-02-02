Qatar Says Strategic Dialogue Reflects Depth Of Relations With US

By Eurasia Review

The US Chamber of Commerce hosted high-ranking Qatari and US officials participating in the strategic dialogue between the two countries, held in Washington DC.

The ceremony was attended by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of Economy and Commerce Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani, HE Minister of Energy and Industry Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada. From the US side, the event was attended by HE US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, HE President of the US-Qatar Business Council Ambassador Anne Patterson and President and CEO of the US chamber of Commerce Mr. Tom Donohue.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the Qatari-US relationship, noting that holding the strategic dialogue between the two countries for the first time indicates the depth of bilateral relations.

The Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister stressed the keenness on developing the Qatari-US partnership in various fields, saying: “We are not only talking about a security and defense partnership, but we believe that the business sector is an important element in this partnership,” he said.

He expressed the hope that in the next round of strategic dialogue, the two countries will celebrate the progress made in the partnership during the current year. He highlighted the mutual trust which the US-Qatari partnership has strengthened over the past years.

For his part, the Minister of Economy and Commerce Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim Al-Thani underlined the strength of the Qatari economy and the investment opportunities in the country, and the trade relations between the two countries.

The Minister noted that Qatar’s exports rose by 19% to $68 billion in 2017, compared to $57 billion in 2016.

Tthe Minister of Economy and Commerce underlined that numbers and positive indicators prove that the State of Qatar has overcome the siege imposed on it, noting that the Qatari economy was not affected thanks to the wise policies of the State.

He added that the business climate in Qatar encourages foreign investment, especially in light of the low uniform tax.

Regarding Qatar’s investments in the United States, the Minister said that the Qatari investments have helped create jobs in the United States.

For his part, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stressed the importance of the Qatar-US strategic dialogue in consolidating the important security partnership between the two countries.

He underlined that the United States is committed to the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, adding: “Qatar knows that it can rely on the United States to stand with it in terms of compliance with all UN treaties to preserve the sovereignty of the State of Qatar”.

During the strategic dialogue, the two sides will discuss the memorandum of understanding on combating terrorism, signed by the two countries last summer, he said, adding that the two countries will help each other to cut off terrorist financing networks and identify terrorists to be tried, ensuring their support for a stable Middle East.

Regarding the current Gulf crisis, Tillerson affirmed that the US President Donald Trump is committed to doing everything in his power to bring the parties together.

Meanwhile, the US State Secretary urged US businessmen to invest in the State of Qatar, stressing that “Qatar is an ally that has always adhered to its promises”.

For its part, Ambassador Anne Patterson underlined the continuing development in US-Qatari relations.