Saudi Arabia Announces Creation Of Ministry Of Culture
By Arab News
Saudi Arabia announced the creation of a new culture ministry in royal decrees broadcast early Saturday.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al-Saud was appointed as its new minster.
Prince Badr is the governor of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula.
The Ministry of Culture and Information was renamed to the Ministry of Information.
Ahmad Al-Rajhi was named the minister of Labor and Social Development, replacing Ali Al-Ghafis, who was appointed to the post in late 2016.
Sheikh Abdulatif Al-Sheikh, a former head of the Haia (religious police), was appointed as the minister of Islamic Affairs.
A new commission was created for the city of Makkah and the holy sites.
In approval of the crown prince’s proposal, a new body will be established called the Department of the Jeddah Historical Project, which will be administered by the culture ministry.
A new council was created for the protection of the natural environment across a number of regions in Saudi Arabia.
Abdullah Al-Saadan was named chief of Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.
