ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, June 2, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Saudi Arabia's Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud. Photo Credit: Arab News.

Saudi Arabia's Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud. Photo Credit: Arab News.
1 Entertainment World News 

Saudi Arabia Announces Creation Of Ministry Of Culture

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Saudi Arabia announced the creation of a new culture ministry in royal decrees broadcast early Saturday.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al-Saud was appointed as its new minster.

Prince Badr is the governor of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula.

The Ministry of Culture and Information was renamed to the Ministry of Information.

Ahmad Al-Rajhi was named the minister of Labor and Social Development, replacing Ali Al-Ghafis, who was appointed to the post in late 2016.

Sheikh Abdulatif Al-Sheikh, a former head of the Haia (religious police), was appointed as the minister of Islamic Affairs.

A new commission was created for the city of Makkah and the holy sites.

In approval of the crown prince’s proposal, a new body will be established called the Department of the Jeddah Historical Project, which will be administered by the culture ministry.

A new council was created for the protection of the natural environment across a number of regions in Saudi Arabia.
Abdullah Al-Saadan was named chief of Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Your contributions help ...

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE