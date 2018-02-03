Two French Military Helicopters Crash Killing 5

By Al Bawaba News

Five people have been killed when two military helicopters collided in southern France, according to local media on Friday.

France’s regional daily Var Matin reported that the incident occurred early Friday morning near the Carces lake, in the southeastern Provence region.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Var Martin put the death toll at five. Another French daily Le Parisien reported there were six people aboard the helicopters belonging to the French army’s flight training school and that the search for the missing sixth was ongoing.

Emergency and rescue units were referred to the region which is 50 kilometers away from the touristic port city of Saint-Tropez.

