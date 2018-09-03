Kuwaiti Emir Travels To Washington, Set To Meet With President Trump

By Arab News

The Ruler of Kuwait is set to travel to Washington on Monday to meet with US President Donald Trump, on what has been described by the White House as a “working visit,” state news agency KUNA reported.

The White House statement added that the Amir is “leading a Kuwaiti delegation to the United States to discuss trade, investment, and security cooperation,” the report added, without giving further details.

In July Reuters reported that the US was pushing ahead with a bid to create a new security and political alliance with the Gulf Arab states, Egypt and Jordan.

The Trump administration’s hope is that the effort, tentatively known as the Middle East Strategic Alliance, might be discussed at a summit provisionally scheduled for Washington on Oct. 12-13, the sources said.