Iran’s Zarif, EU’s Mogherini Discuss JCPOA In Singapore

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini met in Singapore for talks on the future of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In the meeting, held in Singapore City on Friday, Zarif and Mogherini exchanged views about the EU’s latest measures to ensure that Iran will benefit from the JCPOA following the US exit.

Earlier in the day, Zarif met with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, discussing a range of issues, including the JCPOA and ways to boost the bilateral relations between the two Asian countries in all areas.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has underlined that any decision to keep the JCPOA running without the US should be conditional on “practical guarantees” from the Europeans.