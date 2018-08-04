Israel Kills 7 Islamic State Members In Golan Heights

By Al Bawaba News

An Israeli military aircraft targeted an ISIS-linked group of armed individuals, killing seven of them, on Thursday morning on the southern Syrian side of the Golan Heights.

According to an Israeli army spokesperson, following the airstrike, Israeli forces searched the area and found the bodies, who were identified as belonging to an ISIS-linked group; he also confirmed that explosive belts and an AK-47 assault rifle were found in possession of the terrorists.

The attack occurred near an area that is still controlled by an ISIS-linked group, known as the Yarmouk Martyrs Brigade.

The group is made up of about 300 fighters and is the only one remaining in the Syrian Golan Heights that has not yet surrendered to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s army, which has recovered most of the Golan Heights along the Israeli border.

Israeli Defense Minister, Avigdor Lieberman, visited the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights border earlier saying that the incidents in the area now have a “clear address” after Assad has recovered the area from ISIS, a jihadist terrorist organization.

Lieberman added “from our perspective, the situation is returning to how it was before the civil war, meaning there is a real address, someone responsible and central rule.”

Lieberman also pointed out that the Israeli air defense system, as well as the Israeli army forces, are prepared for any type of emergency threatening Israel’s security.

In addition, the Russian military police will reportedly be deployed along the border between Syria and Israel to the Golan Heights, and eight Russian surveillance posts will be established to prevent an escalation, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

