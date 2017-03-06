Australia: Hindus Seen Doubling In Numbers

Hindus will rise to 2.7% of Australia’s population, thus more than doubling their numbers as compared to 2011 Census at 1.3%, when the 2016 Census results begin pouring in starting June 27; according to a prediction of the demographics consultancy .id, based in Collingwood (Victoria, Australia).

People with “No Religion” will rise to 29%, thus overtaking Catholics as Australia’s largest single religious group. Islam will rise from 2.2% to 2.6% of Australia’s population, but Christianity overall will fall from 61.1% to 54.8% of the total population. Despite calls not to do so, around 52,000 people will still put their religion as some variant of “Jedi”, predict .id.

Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, congratulated the Hindu community in Australia for continuing with the traditional values of hard work, higher morals, stress on education, sanctity of marriage, etc., amidst so many distractions.

Rajan Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, advised Hindus to focus on inner search, stay pure, explore the vast wisdom of scriptures, make spirituality more attractive to youth and children, stay away from the greed, and always keep God in your life.

Ivan Motley and Janet Coombs are the Founder and General Manager respectively of “.id the population experts”, which claims to be “the largest team of demographic specialists in Australia and New Zealand” and whose tagline is “make informed decisions”.