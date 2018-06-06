Sri Lanka: Rs.80 Bn Allocated For ‘Gamperaliya’ Village Development Project

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka has allocated Rs. 80 billion to the “Gamperaliya project” which is focused on village development, Minister Mangala Samaraweera said. “Gamperaliya” which is a rapid development project will be launched in August this year. The project aims at rapid development in villages in the next 18 months of the government’s term. Minister Samaraweera said that the government will also launch the Enterprise Sri Lanka Loan Scheme on June 22, 2018.

The Enterprise Sri Lanka Loan Scheme is one of the main proposals made in the budget to help entrepreneurs. The Minister was speaking at the launching ceremony of the UNP Central Media Unit and the “Sathya” (Truth) programme held at the Sirikotha UNP Headquarters last afternoon. Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasa who was also was present on the occasion along with other UNP Ministers, State Ministers and backbenchers addressed the gathering.

Minister Kariyawasam said that the UNP will take measures to grant Samurdhi relief to around 150,000-200,000 persons who were deprived of the facility due to political victimisation. Minister Kariyawasam pointed out that these people were deprived of Samurdhi relief solely because they were UNP supporters. Thus, he said, the wrongdoings will soon be corrected and all those who were deprived of their Samurdhi benefits would receive it.