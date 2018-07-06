Hindu Center Launched In Luxembourg

By Eurasia Review

A Hindu Center has reportedly been launched in the Beggen district of Luxembourg.

The “inaugural pooja” conducted by purohits from nearby countries; included Ganapthi-Lakshmi-Dhanvanthri-Navagraha homams, aarti, etc. It plans to have “Diya/ Deepam” lighting rituals daily with devotional songs, reports suggest.

It has been launched by Hindu Forum Luxembourg (HFL) which has 21 founder-trustees and whose Objectives include “Honoring the Hindu Heritage” and Values include “Live and Let Live”. It wants to serve the Hindu Community with a place of worship, community center, library, museum, knowledge sharing, community building; and would likely organize Hindu talks, festivals, retreats, rituals, etc. M.D.Venkataraman, Devindranathsing Hurpaul and Hari Bahadur Khatri are President, Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively; reports indicate.

Meanwhile, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada, commended efforts of Center leaders and area community towards realizing this worship-gathering place for Hindus.

Rajan Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, further said that it was important to pass on Hindu spirituality, concepts and traditions to coming generations amidst so many distractions in the consumerist society and hoped that this Center would help in this direction. Zed stressed that instead of running after materialism; we should focus on inner search and realization of Self and work towards achieving moksh (liberation), which was the goal of Hinduism.

Besides worship space, this Center plans to celebrate religious festivals, organize religious classes, host yoga-dance-music instruction, etc., reports add.