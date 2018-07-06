Yemeni Drone Attack Targets Saudi-Led Coalition HQs In Aden

By Tasnim News Agency

The Yemeni army and popular committees targeted the headquarters of the Saudi-led coalition in Aden, using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in such an attack for the first time.

The drone unit of Yemen’s army and popular committees, after accurately identifying the headquarters of the aggressor Saudi-led coalition, targeted it in the city of Aden in a successful operation, Al-Masira satellite television quoted a Yemeni source as saying on Thursday.

The source added that from now on, the “the enemy’s moves and gathering centers will no longer be safe in the face of Yemeni army and popular committees’ aerial attacks.”

“The enemy will have to reexamine its calculations because the coming days will be witnessing unexpected developments,” the source went on to say.

This is the first time the drone unit attacks the headquarters in Aden.

Yemen’s fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, an ally of Riyadh, calls Aden the capital of his self-proclaimed government.

Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been waging a war against Yemen since early 2015.

They have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in Yemen in an attempt to restore power to Hadi.

Over 14,000 Yemenis, including women and children, have lost their lives in the deadly military campaign.