23 Injured After Saudi Arabian Forces Intercept Houthi Missile

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces on Wednesday intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi militias, which injured 23 people according to an Arab coalition statement.

The missile, the latest in a series of similar attacks, was heading toward Najran, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said that 23 people were injured by “falling scattered fragments” as a result of the incident but none of the injuries were serious.

Al-Maliki added that the launching of missiles by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia proves the Iranian regime’s continued involvement in supporting the terrorist group in clear and explicit defiance of UN resolution 2216 and resolution 2231.

He noted the Houthi attacks are aimed at threatening the Kingdom’s security, as well as regional and international security and the firing of ballistic missiles at populated towns and villages is in contradiction of international humanitarian law.

The total number of ballistic missiles launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia so far has reached 187 rockets.