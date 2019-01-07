Trump Says Key USS Cole Plotter Dies In Yemen Air Strike

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — The U.S. military has killed one of the architects of the deadly attack on the destroyer USS Cole in Yemen in 2000, President Donald Trump has said.

“Our great military has delivered justice for the heroes lost and wounded in the cowardly attack on the USS Cole,” Trump tweeted on January 6.

“We will never stop in our fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism!” he added.

Al-Qaeda operative Jamal al-Badawi was killed in an air strike in Marib Province on January 1, U.S. Central Command later tweeted, two days after saying U.S. forces had targeted the militant in the strike.

Seventeen American servicemen were killed and at least 40 people were wounded in the suicide attack that happened as USS Cole was refueling in the port of Aden on October 12, 2000.

In 2003, a U.S. grand jury indicted Badawi for his role in the bombing, and the FBI offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest.