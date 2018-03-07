NATO’s Stoltenberg Says Jordan Key Partner Contributing To Regional Stability

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Jordan’s contributions to regional and international security during an official visit to Amman on Tuesday.

Meeting with Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, the Secretary General stressed that NATO remains committed to the international fight against terrorism, and to working with Jordan to make the region more secure.

“We have been working together for over 20 years,” said Stoltenberg. He thanked Jordan for hosting NATO training for Iraqi forces, noting that the Alliance has agreed to scale up its training mission in Iraq. “Our work together in the Coalition – NATO, our Allies and Jordan – make the region more secure, and NATO more secure,” he said.

In Amman, the Secretary General also met with His Majesty King Abdullah II.

Stoltenberg underscored NATO’s commitment to strengthening Jordan’s defence capabilities, including in crisis management, exercises, border security, cyber security and countering improvised explosive devices.

Accompanied by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt-Gen. Mahmoud Freihat, the Secretary General also visited the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center.