Philippines: Duterte Says ICC Has No Jurisdiction Over Him In Drug War Probe

By RT

Philippines’ president Rodrigo Duterte has refused to recognize the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction over his persona in its preliminary probe of the tactics and abuses in the nation’s war on drugs.

Earlier this month the ICC, based in the Hague, opened a preliminary investigation into Duterte’s war on drugs, probing potential crimes against humanity in a ruthless campaign which has led to an estimated 4,000 deaths since its beginning in July 2016. While Duterte initially somewhat welcomed the probe, on Tuesday the 72-year-old leader backtracked his willingness to cooperate with it.

“You cannot acquire jurisdiction over me, not in a million years,” Duterte said in Malacanang. “They cannot ever, ever hope to acquire jurisdiction over my person,” he added, acknowledging that he is refusing to collaborate with the ICC inquiry, led by chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

“That’s why I am not responding to them. It’s true. I don’t want to say. That has always been my weapon ever since,” said Duterte, without elaborating.

