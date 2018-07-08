Iran: FM Spokesman Deplores ‘Unconstructive’ Dutch Move To Expel Diplomats

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi condemned the Dutch government’s “unfriendly” and “unconstructive” move to expel two Iranian diplomats from the European country.

In a Saturday statement, Qassemi said the Iranian foreign minister’s assistant has already summoned the Dutch ambassador to Tehran and expressed the Islamic Republic’s severe protest to the unfriendly move.

The spokesman said Iran is seeking to preserve and expand its relations with all states based on good-faith and mutual respect but at the same time, as a victim of terrorism, it once again calls for a resolute and indiscriminate fight by all members of the world community against terrorism.

Qassemi described the Dutch government’s decision to expel the Iranian diplomats as illogical and illegitimate, saying the Islamic Republic expects Dutch officials to refrain from leveling baseless and absurd accusations against others.

The Netherlands is expected to remain committed to their international pledges to arrest and put on trial the terrorist elements for whom the Interpol has issued Red Notice, he added.

The spokesman also stressed that the Netherlands’ government should explain about its move to shelter the criminal and terrorist members of the notorious anti-Iran terrorist group the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO), which has the blood of the Iranian people on their hands.

As earlier announced to the ambassador of the Netherlands, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to retaliate, he went on to say.