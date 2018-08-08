Sri Lankan Movie Wins ‘Most Outstanding Film’ Award In China

By Eurasia Review

The Sri Lankan film “Bhavatharana”, directed by Devinda D. Kongahage won the “Most Outstanding Film” Award under international category at the Asia Tourism Induced Film and Television Awards Festival 2018, held in Taizhou, Zhenjiang Province, China from 29 July to 01 August 2018.

The Festival was hosted by the All China Television Artists Association (CTAA), Bureau of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, and the Taizhou People’s Government of Zhejiang Province, under the supervision of the Chinese Government.

More than 1200 films from China and other 25 countries had entered the competition. The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing Shani Calyaneratne Karunaratne attended the event and accepted the award on behalf of Director Devinda D. Kongahage.