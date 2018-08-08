ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

China and Sri Lanka flags

China and Sri Lanka flags

1 Entertainment 

Sri Lankan Movie Wins ‘Most Outstanding Film’ Award In China

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

The Sri Lankan film “Bhavatharana”, directed by Devinda D. Kongahage won the “Most Outstanding Film” Award under international category at the Asia Tourism Induced Film and Television Awards Festival 2018, held in Taizhou, Zhenjiang Province, China from 29 July to 01 August 2018.

The Festival was hosted by the All China Television Artists Association (CTAA), Bureau of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, and the Taizhou People’s Government of Zhejiang Province, under the supervision of the Chinese Government.

More than 1200 films from China and other 25 countries had entered the competition. The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing Shani Calyaneratne Karunaratne attended the event and accepted the award on behalf of Director Devinda D. Kongahage.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE