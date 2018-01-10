Lundin Says Hurri Exploration Well In Barents Sea ‘Was Dry’

Lundin Petroleum said that its wholly owned subsidiary Lundin Norway has completed the drilling of the Hurri exploration well 7219/12-3S located in PL533 in the southern Barents Sea. The well was dry.

Lundin Petroleum said that the main objectives of the well were to test the reservoir properties and hydrocarbon potential of the Upper Jurassic Hekkingen formation and Middle Jurassic Stø formation.

The well encountered no reservoir development in the Hekkingen formation and good reservoir in the Stø formation but with no indications of hydrocarbons. Extensive data acquisition and sampling were carried out, Lundin Petroleum said.

The well was drilled using the semi-submersible drilling rig Leiv Eiriksson which after completion of operations on the Hurri well will proceed to abandon the Filicudi discovery well, also located in PL533.

Lundin Norway is the operator of PL533 with a 35 percent working interest. The partners are Aker BP with 35 percent and DEA Norge with 30 percent.