Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo Credit: US Secretary of Defense, Wikipedia Commons.Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo Credit: US Secretary of Defense, Wikipedia Commons.

Saudi King Salman Reaffirms Support For Palestinian Cause

King Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for the Palestinian people to establish an independent state, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The king, in a phone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, stressed the Kingdom’s firm position on the legitimate rights of Palestinians and their wish to have Jerusalem as their capital.

Abbas thanked King Salman for his support for Palestine and its people and for supporting their cause.

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

