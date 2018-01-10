Saudi King Salman Reaffirms Support For Palestinian Cause
King Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for the Palestinian people to establish an independent state, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The king, in a phone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, stressed the Kingdom’s firm position on the legitimate rights of Palestinians and their wish to have Jerusalem as their capital.
Abbas thanked King Salman for his support for Palestine and its people and for supporting their cause.
Enjoy the article?
Did you find this article informative? Please consider contributing to Eurasia Review, as we are truly independent and do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.