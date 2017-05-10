Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. Source: Wikipedia Commons.Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. Source: Wikipedia Commons.

Afghanistan: Taliban Claims Suicide Bomber Kills 6 US Soldiers

According to a statement released by the Taliban, a jihadist terrorist killed six US servicemen in a suicide bombing in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Taliban statement claimed the suicide bomber blasted a US convoy in the embattled eastern province, setting alight a Humvee that killed the soldiers inside.

Washington is yet to address the claim.

Meanwhile, ISIS said it had imposed full control over the Chaparhar District in the very same governorate, expelling the Taliban from its former regional headquarters amid jihadist infighting.

With a three-way war raging across several provinces, an ISIS raid also killed two soldiers and injured a third earlier this week in the Nangarhar region, bordering Pakistan.

