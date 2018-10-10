Whistle-Blower Claims Results Of Turkey’s Investigations Into Khashoggi’s Death Enough To Overthrow Bin Salman

By Fars News Agency

Saudi whistle-blower Mujtahid, who is believed to be a member of or have a well-connected source in the royal family, underlined that Turkey’s investigations into the death of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi would suffice to prove the Al-Saud’s crimes and overthrow Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“It seems that the details that Turkey will announce (in the near future about the fate of Khashoggi) are enough to put an end to the political career of Mohammed bin Salman. It is also likely that an international stance will be formed against Saudi Arabia which is a law-breaking government and bin Salman will be sued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” Mujtahid wrote on his twitter page on Tuesday.

He also predicted that final results of Turkey’s investigations may dissuade the US administration and Trump from continued support for bin Salman.

Mujtahid said that the Turkish judicial authorities are already in possession of sufficient proof and evidence to prove the Saudi government’s role in Khashoggi’s death, but they are waiting for completion of the legal and judicial process so that the final report would condemn bin Salman.

Turkish officials said they had concrete evidence missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, with a friend of the prominent writer saying they think he might have been dismembered.

A contributor to The Washington Post, Khashoggi has not been seen since Tuesday last week, when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to collect papers for his upcoming wedding.

Saudi officials said he left shortly afterwards but his fiancee, who was waiting outside, said he never came out.

Khashoggi, 59, who was once close to the Saudi royal family and has served as an adviser for senior Saudi officials, left the country last year to live in the US in self-imposed exile, saying he feared retribution for his criticism of Saudi policy in the Yemen war and its crackdown on dissent.

Turan Kislakci, a friend of Khashoggi and the head of the Turkish-Arab Media Association, said that Turkish officials said the journalist has been brutally murdered.

“What was explained to us is this: ‘He was killed, make your funeral preparations’,” Kislakci said.

“We called a few other places, these are lower officials, but they said: ‘We have evidence he was killed in a barbaric way, we will announce it tomorrow or the day after’.”

Kislakci also alleged, based on conversations with officials he did not name, that Khashoggi was made to “faint”, then was dismembered.