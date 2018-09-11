ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Skyline of Batumi, Georgia. Photo by Uwe Brodrecht, Wikipedia Commons.

Skyline of Batumi, Georgia. Photo by Uwe Brodrecht, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Business 

Armenia, Georgia Eye $1 Billion Trade In Coming Years

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Armenia and Georgia have agreed to expand trade to $1 billion in the coming years, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Mamuka Bakhtadze on Monday, September 10.

Pashinyan said the two sides need to have a roadmap to “move towards that goal and accomplish the task.”

Bakhtadze arrived in Yerevan on Monday and has already met Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian.

Trade between Armenia and Georgia amounted to $249 million in 2017, up by 4.8% against the previous year.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE