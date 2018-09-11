ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian missile. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency

Iranian missile. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency

1 World News 

Iran’s Home-Made Air Defense System Tested On Ballistic Missiles

Fars News Agency 0 Comments

By

Deputy Commander of Khatam ol-Anbia Air Defense Base for Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad General Mahmoud Ebrahiminejad announced that Iran has successfully tested the home-made version of the sophisticated Russian S-300 missile defense system, dubbed as Bavar (Belief) 373, to target ballistic missiles.

“This test was carried out last year and a positive and very good test was conducted,” General Ebrahiminejad said on Monday.

He elaborated on the capabilities of Bavar 373, and said, “It is more reliable and stronger than the S-300 for the country. An indigenized product assures the experts that we produce and use any parts that it needs.”

General Ebrahiminejad said that if Iran wants, it can manufacture S-300 but Bavar 373 is more sophisticated and stronger than the S-300 as “we have tried to remove the weak points of S-300 in Bavar 373”.

Elsewhere, the Iranian commander also said that Iran has started research work on Pantsir air defense system, which is a family of self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile systems developed by Russia.

Iran designed and developed its own version of the S-300 missile shield, named Bavar 373, after the Russians shrugged off delivery of their advanced missile defense system to Iran on the pretext of the UN Security Council sanctions.

The Iranian version has superior features over the original Russian model as it enjoys increased mobility, agility and reduced launch-preparation time.

Iranian commanders had earlier said that Bavar 373 is similar to its original Russian model and traces and intercepts high-altitude targets.

After the removal of sanctions, Russia delivered S-300 air defense systems to Iran under the existing contract.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Fars News Agency

Fars News Agency

News, reports, photos and videos of Iran and the Middle-East in English.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE