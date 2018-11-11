Kim Kardashian’s Home In Danger Of Being Burned Down In Wildfire

By PanARMENIAN

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s home is in grave danger of being burned down, Just Jared says.

According to TMZ, the wildfire has reached the property of the family’s Calabasas abode, which they evacuated last night.

At the time of this posting, the fire has not reached the Kardashian-West‘s main home but flames are on the property.

“I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe