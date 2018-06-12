ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump. Photo Credit: US State Department video screenshot.

President Trump And Chairman Kim Jong Un Before Bilateral Meeting – Transcript

Q Mr. President, how do you feel (inaudible)?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I feel really great. We’re going to have a great discussion and, I think, tremendous success. It will be tremendously successful. And it’s my honor. And we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) Well, it was not easy to get here. The past worked as fetters on our limbs, and the old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward. But we overcame all of them, and we are here today.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s true.

Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you. Thank you very much.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) Thank you.


