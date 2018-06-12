President Trump And Chairman Kim Jong Un Before Bilateral Meeting – Transcript

By The White House

Q Mr. President, how do you feel (inaudible)?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I feel really great. We’re going to have a great discussion and, I think, tremendous success. It will be tremendously successful. And it’s my honor. And we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) Well, it was not easy to get here. The past worked as fetters on our limbs, and the old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward. But we overcame all of them, and we are here today.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s true.

Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you. Thank you very much.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) Thank you.