ARNO Supports Efforts Of Solicitor Daniel Robert Taylor In Pursuing Efforts To Prosecute Aung San Suu Kyi

By Eurasia Review

Arakan Rohingya National Organisation (ARNO) said in a statement Tuesday that it supports the efforts of Solicitor Daniel Robert Taylor in pursuing efforts to prosecute Aung San Suu Kyi for various crimes under international criminal law.

The Solicitor filed a summons in March 2018 seeking to charge Aung San Suu Kyi with crimes against humanity for forcible deportation of the Rohingya of Myanmar. However, the Attorney General of Australia refused to consent to the prosecution. On October 3 a hearing will be held regarding this matter.

The ARNO said it has filed a communication in this matter supporting the efforts of Solicitor Taylor and supporting Australia’s national prosecution of Aung San Suu Kyi with regards to violations of international criminal law, as consistent with the Australian Legal Code. The ARNO said it has also emphasized in its communication that Australia has a duty to prosecute genocide as consistent with their obligations under the international convention on genocide.