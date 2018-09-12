Vice President: Iran Favors Dialogue, But Not Under Sanctions

By Tasnim News Agency

Although Iran is in favor of dialogue, it will never agree to enter talks with the US after imposition of cruel American sanctions, Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said.

Speaking at a meeting of the Energy Ministry officials on Tuesday, Jahangiri lashed out at the US administration for withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in clear breach of the international regulations and disrespect for the law.

Iran is determined to overcome the challenges and remind the US that hostile policies are of no avail and the only fruitful approach is to engage with the Iranian people with “dialogue and the language of logic”, he added.

“However, it is unacceptable for the US to impose sanctions (on Iran) and then demand negotiations,” Jahangiri underlined, saying the Iranian nation will never give in to such conditions.

He finally noted that Washington has imposed cruel sanctions on the Iranian nation in order to fulfill its objectives and force the Iranians to bow to pressure.

In comments in August, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei roundly dismissed the idea of negotiations with the US, saying dialogue with a bullying regime that uses talks as a tool for pursuing its hostile policies is forbidden and would be detrimental to Iran.

“Accurate reasoning and past experiences” prove that negotiations with a “deceitful and bullying regime” like the US could not take place, the Leader underscored, saying Iran could enter the “dangerous game” of negotiations with the US only when it achieves the desired might in the economic, political and cultural spheres and resist Washington’s strategy of propaganda campaign and pressures.

On May 8, Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

The US also re-imposed the pre-JCPOA sanctions on Iran and announced plans to hit the country with unprecedented sanctions that would push Iran’s oil exports down to zero.